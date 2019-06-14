Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Homers Thursday

Bradley went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in a 7-6 victory for the Red Sox over the Rangers on Thursday.

Bradley has struggled mightily at the dish this season, but he's been showing signs of life lately as he cranked his sixth home run of the year in this contest and has hit safely in seven of his last nine games. Despite the resurgent stretch, he's still slashing just .205/.304/.355 through 200 at-bats.