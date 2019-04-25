Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Knocks in two

Bradley went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 11-4 romp over the Tigers.

The two hits must feel like a weight off Bradley's back. He entered the game hitting just .134 with two RBI over 20 games. There's still a way to go before Bradley's out of his slump, but he's a notoriously streaky hitter and could use the two-hit effort to emerge from an early-season slumber.