Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Launches fifth homer

Bradley Jr. went 1-for-3 with a solo home run as the Rays defeated the Red Sox 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Bradley Jr. banked his fifth homer off the Pesky Pole in right field to cut the Tampa Bay lead to three runs in the eighth inning. The center fielder has showed a little more power lately, with all five homers coming in his last 18 games. Even so, the 29-year-old still holds just a .192/.295/.330 slash line for the full season.