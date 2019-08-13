Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Matches last year's HR total

Bradley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Indians.

Bradley's seventh-inning blast -- his first in eight games -- was part of a slow-rolling comeback from an early 5-1 deficit, but the Red Sox' bullpen eventually gave it away in the ninth. For Bradley, the home run was his 13th in 110 games, tying his total in 144 games in 2018. He had a period during the middle of the summer when it looked like he was emerging from a season-long funk, but the center fielder has dropped back since the break. Bradley is batting .186/.282/.371 in 28 second-half games.

