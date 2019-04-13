Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Not in starting lineup

Bradley will not start Saturday against the Orioles.

Bradley's defense has kept him in the lineup on all but two occasions, but he's stumbled out of the gate offensively, hitting just .149. He's 1-for-16 over his last six games. Mookie Betts will slide over to center field in his absence, with J.D. Martinez moving out to right field.

