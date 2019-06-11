Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Bradley will get the day off Tuesday against Texas.
Bradley has been on a roll recently, posting an OPS of 1.010 over his last 21 games. Andrew Benintendi slides over to center field, with Brock Holt starting in left.
