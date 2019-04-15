Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Not starting again
Bradley (illness) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox will give Bradley an extra day off to recover after he was scratched ahead of Sunday's contest when he fell victim to the flu. With Andrew Benintendi (foot) joining Bradley on the bench, the Red Sox will turn to J.D. Martinez and Steve Pearce as their starters in the corner outfield for the series finale.
