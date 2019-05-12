Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Not starting Sunday

Bradley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Mariners, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Bradley started the last six contests in center field after being briefly sidelined with general soreness, and went 3-for-20 with five runs scored, two RBI and a double. Mookie Betts slides over to center field while J.D. Martinez starts in right with left-hander Marco Gonzales taking the mound for Seattle.