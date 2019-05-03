Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: On bench Friday

Bradley is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bradley will head to the bench for game No. 2 in Chicago after starting the last nine games and going 5-for-30 with 11 strikeouts. Tzu-Wei Lin will start in center field and bat eighth in his absence.

