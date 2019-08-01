Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: On bench vs. southpaw
Bradley is not starting Thursday against the Rays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bradley has started the past 12 games, slashing .227/.277/.455 with five extra-base hits and a 25.5 percent strikeout rate. He'll take a seat for Thursday's series finale with young lefty Brendan McKay starting for Tampa Bay. Andrew Benintendi is starting in center field in this one, with Sam Travis getting the nod in left.
