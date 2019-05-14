Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Out against lefty
Bradley isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bradley will take a seat for the series opener with lefty Kyle Freeland slated to toe the rubber for Colorado. Mookie Betts is starting in center field with J.D. Martinez set to man right in Bradley's stead.
