Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Pops third homer

Bradley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

The streaky center fielder is finally heating up, hitting .318 (7-for-22) over the last five games with two doubles and all three of his homers on the year. The modest surge still leaves Bradley with a .170/.259/.272 slash line through 43 contests, but he's shown in the past he's capable of staying hot for a couple of weeks or more and improving those numbers substantially.

