Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Raises average over weekend
Bradley went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 12-8 loss to the Yankees.
The big story of the weekend series in London against the Yankees was Boston's failing bullpen, but under the radar was Bradley going 6-for-11 and raising his season average to .236, its highest point since March 31. He finished the month of June with slash line of .215/.419/.573.
