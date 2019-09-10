Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Reaches base four times
Bradley went 3-for-3 with a walk and a double in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Yankees.
Bradley is finishing out a third consecutive disappointing season in which he's achieved below-average plate production in terms of OPS+ and wRC+. Lately, the toll of his plate struggles and lasting slumps have impacted his playing time, as manager Alex Cora has taken to sitting Bradley most days against left-handed starters. His defense is nonpareil, but the Red Sox have a couple of guys that can handle center field (Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi) while being able to contribute more consistently at the plate.
