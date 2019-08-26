Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Bradley started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Padres.
Bradley sat the first two games of the series in San Diego -- a National League park where the DH is not an option -- but Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not have to juggle his outfielders Sunday as Andrew Benintendi (side) was unavailable. After an off day Monday, the Red Sox move on to Colorado, where Cora will face a similar outfield dilemma for a two-game set against the Rockies. If Benintendi is still sidelined, then the manager will have room for Bradley, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sits again Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Goes deep again•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Smacks 15th homer•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sitting out against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Homers in back-to-back games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....