Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Rejoins lineup Sunday

Bradley started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

Bradley sat the first two games of the series in San Diego -- a National League park where the DH is not an option -- but Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not have to juggle his outfielders Sunday as Andrew Benintendi (side) was unavailable. After an off day Monday, the Red Sox move on to Colorado, where Cora will face a similar outfield dilemma for a two-game set against the Rockies. If Benintendi is still sidelined, then the manager will have room for Bradley, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.