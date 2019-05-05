Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Rejoins lineup
Bradley (general soreness) will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bradley was withheld from the lineup Friday and Saturday due to the unspecified soreness, but he never appeared at much risk of missing time beyond this weekend. The two days of rest should only help Bradley, who has opened the season with an ugly .149/.236/.181 slash line through 28 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sits again Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sidelined with soreness•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: On bench Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Knocks in two•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sitting out versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Back in lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...