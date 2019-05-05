Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Rejoins lineup

Bradley (general soreness) will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bradley was withheld from the lineup Friday and Saturday due to the unspecified soreness, but he never appeared at much risk of missing time beyond this weekend. The two days of rest should only help Bradley, who has opened the season with an ugly .149/.236/.181 slash line through 28 games.

