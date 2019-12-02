Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Remaining in Boston
Bradley and the Red Sox will avoid arbitration after agreeing to a contract Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Bradley was seen as a possible non-tender candidate as the Red Sox look for ways to shrink their payroll, but he'll wind up remaining in Boston after all. The terms of the deal are not yet known. Heading into his age-30 season, Bradley's bat has settled in as below-average but playable (at least as long as his defense remains strong), as he's posted a wRC+ of 89 or 90 in each of the last three seasons. Both DRS and UZR game him a slightly negative grade in center field last season, however, and his viability as a starter is at risk if either his offense or defense slips next season.
