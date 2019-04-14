Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Scratched from lineup
Bradley was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles due to unspecified reasons, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
After sitting out Saturday's loss, Bradley had been on track to re-enter the starting nine Sunday before the Red Sox pulled the plug on that plan. It's unclear if Bradley's removal was related to an injury or if manager Alex Cora merely wanted a more productive bat in Andrew Benintendi in the lineup. Bradley is off to a brutal start to the new campaign, recording just seven hits in his first 47 at-bats (.149 batting average).
