Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Scuffling to start season

Bradley went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays and is hitting .171 after 12 games.

The Red Sox's team-wide malfunction to start the season has obscured Bradley's slow start to the season. Bradley has experienced prolonged slumps in the past -- longer than 12 games -- so be prepared. He's swinging at 39.4 percent of pitches outside the zone, more than 10 points higher than his career average, so it looks like the slump has caused him to chase pitches.

