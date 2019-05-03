Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sidelined with soreness

Bradley is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox due to general soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bradley ran into the outfield fence a couple of times during Thursday's series opener, so manager Alex Cora wanted to "give him a day to bounce back," according to Smith. The issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as the skipper went on to say that he expects Bradley to be back in the starting lineup Saturday.