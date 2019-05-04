Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sits again Saturday
Bradley remains out the lineup Saturday against the White Sox due to general soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Manager Alex Cora expected Bradley to be back in action Saturday, but he'll miss at least one more game. Andrew Benintendi slides over to center field, with Steve Pearce starting in left.
