Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sitting against lefty

Bradley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora will withhold two of the team's lefty-hitting regulars (Bradley and Brock Holt) from the lineup with southpaw Thomas Pannone toeing the rubber for Toronto in the series finale. With Bradley on the bench, Mookie Betts will cover center field while J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi fill the corner spots.