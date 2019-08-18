Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sitting out against southpaw

Bradley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

He'll take a seat along with fellow lefty hitters Brock Holt and Mitch Moreland with southpaw Ty Blach on the hill for Baltimore. Mookie Betts will shift over to center field in place of Bradley while normal designated hitter J.D. Martinez picks up a start in the corner outfield.