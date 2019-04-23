Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sitting out versus lefty
Bradley is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox are opposing a tough southpaw (Matthew Boyd) in the first half of the twin bill, so Bradley will join fellow lefty-hitting regulars Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers on the bench. All three players are likely to rejoin the lineup for the nightcap, when the Red Sox will match up against right-hander Spencer Turnbull.
