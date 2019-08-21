Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Smacks 15th homer
Bradley went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Phillies.
Bradley took Aaron Nola deep in the third inning to record his 15th homer of the season. He's recorded at least one hit in seven of his past nine starts, lacing three homers and a triple in that span. Despite the recent hot stretch, Bradley's season-long line remains unimpressive, as he's slashing just .226/.320/.410 across 457 plate appearances.
