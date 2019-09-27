Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Smacks 21st homer
Bradley went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI Thursday against the Rangers.
Bradley began his productive performance with a single in the first inning, putting the Red Sox up 3-0. He followed that up six innings later with a solo home run to record his 21st homer of the campaign. Bradley has six extra-base hits in his last 10 starts, though he's still slugging only .424 across 555 plate appearances for the season.
