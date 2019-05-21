Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Swats first homer

Bradley went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 12-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Bradley's opposite-field shot in the sixth inning was his first home run of the season. That's a stretch of 39 games and 150 plate appearances without going deep. Manager Alex Cora continues to defend his center fielder, telling reporters that he's putting good swings on balls, but Bradley is slashing just .146/.243/.200.

