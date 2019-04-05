Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Swipes second base
Bradley went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Thursday against the Athletics.
Bradley hasn't hit particularly well to begin the season, ending Thursday's action just 6-for-31. However, he now has two stolen bases for the season, a positive sign given that he's gotten on-base at just a .194 clip. He'll look to get things going during the team's weekend series against the Diamondbacks.
