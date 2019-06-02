Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Takes seat Sunday

Bradley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bradley will get a day off while J.D. Martinez checks into the outfield and surrenders his usual designated-hitter duties to Eduardo Nunez. Though he's largely disappointed this season, Bradley has shown signs of life at the plate over the past two weeks. In his last 12 games, Bradley has gone 14-for-43 (.326 average) with four home runs, 10 runs and seven RBI.