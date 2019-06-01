Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Two more hits Friday

Bradley went 2-for-3 in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Bradley posted multiple hits for the third time in the last four games to raise his average to .194, its highest point since early April. The length of Bradley's slumps are legendary, but he's a run producer when he's hot. Since May 20, Bradley is 14-for-40 (.350) with nine extra-base hits (four homers), seven RBI and 10 runs scored over 11 games.

