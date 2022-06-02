Bradley went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Cincinnati.

Bradley singled home a run during Boston's four-run fourth inning then cleared the sacks with a bases-loaded triple in the eighth. That gave the Red Sox a comfortable lead that not even the team's wobbly bullpen could squander. There was a well-founded fear that Bradley's bat would not provide enough oomph to sustain his elite defense in the lineup every day. That fear materialized early, when he hit .156 with five RBI during 21 games in April. However, Bradley owns a .293 average (24-for-82) with 12 extra-base hits and 15 RBI over the last 26 contests.