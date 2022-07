Bradley went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Bradley cleared the bases with a second-inning double, giving Boston a 4-0 lead before the bullpen surrendered it. The hit snapped an 0-for-26 run, a reminder that Bradley's bat is not to be trusted. The 32-year-old outfielder has a .563 OPS over 232 plate appearances.