Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Knocks three hits Sunday
Bradley went 3-for-3 and stole his eighth base of the season in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Mariners.
The multi-hit effort was just the sixth of the season for Bradley, who last collected multiple hits June 5. In between, he batted .102 (5-for-49) over 15 games. The Red Sox remain patient while waiting for their defensively gifted center fielder to break out of a season long slump, but one wonders how much longer they'll sit back. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Red Sox have inquired about Oakland outfielder Mark Canha. The A's said no to any deal right now, but the two sides could revisit talks as we approach next month's trade deadline.
