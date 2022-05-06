Bradley went 2-for-3 with a double in Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Angels.
Bradley was Boston's best hitter against Shohei Ohtani and extended his hitting streak to three games. He went 5-for-7 with three doubles and an RBI over the three-game series, raising his average to .200. However, the team as a whole has underwhelmed (.229, 26th) and hasn't been able to compensate for Bradley's inconsistency at the dish.
