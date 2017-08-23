Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Lands on disabled list Wednesday

Bradley was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a sprained left thumb, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Bradley was removed during Tuesday's game after injuring his thumb on a slide at home plate, but received good news following post-game X-rays. Although there was no structural damage, the center fielder will still require a trip to the disabled list for a short period of time. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket.