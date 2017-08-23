Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Lands on disabled list Wednesday
Bradley was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a sprained left thumb, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.
Bradley was removed during Tuesday's game after injuring his thumb on a slide at home plate, but received good news following post-game X-rays. Although there was no structural damage, the center fielder will still require a trip to the disabled list for a short period of time. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Good news after X-rays•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Departs with thumb injury•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Productive in Sunday win•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Smashes 13th home run Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Drops to ninth in order•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Makes another highlight catch•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...