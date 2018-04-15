Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Leading off Sunday

Bradley is starting in right field and leading off Sunday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mookie Betts is out with a bruised foot, so Bradley will take his place atop the lineup while moving over to right field. This lineup placement makes Bradley slightly more appealing in daily formats, but with Betts day-to-day, it should be a short-lived bump in value.

