Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Leading off Sunday
Bradley is starting in right field and leading off Sunday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mookie Betts is out with a bruised foot, so Bradley will take his place atop the lineup while moving over to right field. This lineup placement makes Bradley slightly more appealing in daily formats, but with Betts day-to-day, it should be a short-lived bump in value.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Continues to heat up•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Three hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Follows through on steals•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Delivers two hits Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...