Bradley went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and one RBI in Sunday's win against the Yankees.

Bradley went hitless in three at-bats Saturday, but he turned things around by recording four hits in the series finale against the Yankees. He benefited from a strong offensive showing by the team as he scored three runs during the win. He's now hitting .274 with 15 extra-base hits and 23 runs this season.