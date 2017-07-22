Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Makes another highlight catch
Bradley went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a fine defensive play in Friday's 6-2 win over the Angels.
Bradley tracked down Yunel Escobar's deep drive to right-center, leaped toward the wall and hauled in the ball while crashing into the fence. He's hitting just .211with one RBI in the nine games since the All-Star break, but those mini-slumps are easier to accept when he's preventing runs. Manager John Farrell will give him time to work through the offensive downturns because of his defense.
