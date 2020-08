Bradley went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.

Bradley returned to action after missing three games with a sore wrist. After a 17-game stretch during which Bradley batted .170 with no extra-base hits, the outfielder has hit in three straight contests, including two doubles. In 21 games, Bradley has a .614 OPS with five RBI.