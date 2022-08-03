Bradley will spend more time on the bench after Boston acquired Tommy Pham, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
We got the first look at a new outfield alignment Tuesday, when Pham started in left field and Alex Verdugo shifted to right. Bradley and his .578 OPS was on the bench but did enter as a defensive replacement late.
