Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: No ligament damage detected

Bradley (thumb) will wear a splint for the next week, and is likely to be out for longer than the minimum 10-days while recovering, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bradley avoided any sort of long-term injury, but will be sidelined for the next couple weeks due to a strained left thumb that he suffered sliding into home plate Tuesday. There should be a more definitive timetable for his return once the splint is taken off, but for the time being, Andrew Benintendi is set to man center field in his absence while Chris Young and Brock Holt enter a platoon in left.