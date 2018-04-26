Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Not in Thursday's lineup

Bradley is out of the lineup against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Bradley will retreat to the bench for a standard day off following five straight starts, going 3-for-17 with three RBI and eight strikeouts during that span. In his place, J.D. Martinez will get a start in right and Mookie Betts will take over in center field.