Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Bradley is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday, Rich Keefe of WEEI reports.

Bradley will retreat to the bench while J.D. Martinez gets a start in the outfield and Mitch Moreland at first base. Over 33 games this season, Bradley is hitting just .173/.264/.264 with two home runs and nine RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories