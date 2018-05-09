Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Bradley is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday, Rich Keefe of WEEI reports.
Bradley will retreat to the bench while J.D. Martinez gets a start in the outfield and Mitch Moreland at first base. Over 33 games this season, Bradley is hitting just .173/.264/.264 with two home runs and nine RBI.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Slump worsens Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Slump continues Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Receives leadoff assignment•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Homers Friday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...