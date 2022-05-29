Bradley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bradley has a .949 OPS over his past 10 games but will take a seat with southpaw Bruce Zimmerman pitching for the Orioles. Christian Arroyo will start in right field and bat eighth in his absence.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Provides insurance off bench•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: On bench Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Idle versus lefty•