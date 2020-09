Bradley went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and three runs scored during a 5-2 win over the Phillies in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After a rough performance in the matinee during which Bradley went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to snap his nine-game hitting streak, the center fielder redeemed himself in the nightcap. The surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .263/.340/.421, putting Bradley on pace for his highest OPS since 2016.