Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bradley isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bradley will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since left-hander Jordan Montgomery is on the mound for the Yankees. Rob Refsnyder is starting in right field and leading off.
