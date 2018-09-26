Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: On bench for Game 1

Bradley is out of Wednesday's starting lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader against Baltimore, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bradley will receive a breather after starting 12 of the past 13 games. Blake Swihart will patrol right field while Mookie Betts gets a start in center. Look for Bradley to return to the lineup in Game 2.

