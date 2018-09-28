Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: On bench Friday

Bradley is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bradley will sit for the second time in the last three games as left-hander J.A. Happ takes the mound for the Yankees. Mookie Betts starts in center field for the Red Sox as Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez man the corner outfield positions.

More News
Our Latest Stories