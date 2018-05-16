Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out again Wednesday
Bradley is not in the lineup against Oakland on Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bradley will remain on the bench for the seventh time in the past 11 games as Mitch Moreland gets another start at first base for the series finale. Through 35 games this year, Bradley is hitting .171/.263/.256 with nine RBI and three stolen bases.
