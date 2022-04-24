site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out against lefty
Bradley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
As usual, the lefty-hitting Bradley will head to the bench while the opposition brings a left-hander (Shane McClanahan) to the hill. The righty-hitting Rob Refsnyder replaces Bradley in right field.
